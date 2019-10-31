× Metairie shooting leaves 1 dead, anther injured

METAIRIE, LA.- Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Metairie.

At around 6:00 pm, deputies were called to the 300 block of N. Laurel Street for a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies say that they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The dead victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.