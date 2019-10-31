LSU once again most watched College Football game on Saturday

BATON ROUGE – For the second time in three weeks, LSU and Tiger Stadium were home to the most-watched college football game of the week on Saturday when the Tigers beat Auburn, 23-20 in Death Valley.

Televised on CBS, the LSU-Auburn game drew 7.175 million viewers, easily the most-watched college football game on Saturday. The contest delivered a 13 percent increase in viewership over last year’s comparable game (Georgia vs. Florida).

Three week ago, the LSU-Florida telecast on ESPN was the most-watched college football game on that network in nearly two years as the contest averaged 6.45 million viewers.

Birmingham was the top-rated market for the game with a 40.3 rating, followed by New Orleans at 27.7. Columbus, Ohio, registered a 13.0, followed by Atlanta (12.4) and Jacksonville (11.3).

LSU returns to action on Nov. 9 when the top-ranked Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to face second-ranked Alabama in one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. CBS will once again televise the LSU-Alabama game, which will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium.