Lockport man dies of injuries from Lafourche Parish crash

VALENTINE, LA.– – Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the morning of October 27, 2019, State Troopers were called to a serious injury crash on LA 1 near Gaspard Drive.

24-year-old Dezman Allen would eventually die from injuries sustained in that crash.

Investigators say Allen was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2006 Ford Focus.

For unknown reasons, Allen ran off of the roadway to the right and his vehicle struck a boat dock near Bayou Lafourche.

He suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance Air Med where he died early Thursday morning.

Impairment is unknown at this time and a standard toxicology test is pending.