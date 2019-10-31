Legend Joseph breaks down what kids want for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When it comes to Halloween candy, sometimes it's hard to predict what will be left in the bowl at the end of the night after all the trick-or-treaters have come and gone.

The candy you loved as a kid might not be a hit with the current generation, but 12-year-old Legend Joseph is here to help you avoid any candy pitfalls this Halloween.

Legend, the son of our very own News With a Twist anchor LBJ, has some very strong opinions when it comes to what he wants to see in his trick-or-treat bag this year.

"Anything chocolate!" Legend says. "Anything! You get a Twix, M&Ms, chocolate bars, anything."

According to Legend, adults should stay away from handing out no-name themed candies, fake plastic teeth, and pencils.

"Isn't Halloween the thing you don't do at school?" he asks.

Although he is only 12, Legend has developed a much better taste for Halloween candy than his father LBJ, who shocks the WGNO newsroom every year with his inexplicable love of candy corn.

So if you see Legend Joseph (or Waldo) coming your way this Halloween, put away the fake teeth and pull out the candy bars.