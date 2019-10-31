× Crossing guard collecting coats for kids after students head to school wrapped in blankets

A crossing guard in Tooele is turning to Facebook to help kids stay warm on their walk to school.

Terri Johnson is a substitute crossing guard for Tooele City.

This week as the weather has cooled down, she noticed some of the kids walking to school without coats.

That’s when she came up with a simple idea to help out.

“They’re going to school wrapped in blankets and that’s not enough,” Johnson said.

This week she decided to do something about it. She posted on Facebook, asking people to donate coats for the kids.

“It was just an idea to post it there and see what would happen; it has just been phenomenal,” Johnson said.

She’s already seeing some response from the community, getting several small trash bags full of coats.

She said there’s still more kids who need help, and she’s hoping the community will come together for not only the kids in Tooele, but those in other cities too.

“I can’t do it by myself, but if you had something in your closet that your kids not wearing anymore, why not help somebody out?” Johnson said.

Anyone interested in donating to the cause should visit this Facebook post for details.