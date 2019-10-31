Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans, LA - Local artist Susan Spaid has been doing makeup professionally for over 30 years.

What started out as doing her high school classmate's makeup, turned into a career lasting decades!

"No one ever told you, there is a career, a job out of this." said Spaid.

Spaid got her start doing makeup on the set of movies like Interview with a Vampire to Ray and countless others.

"I love what I do! There is nothing like coming to work, laughing and enjoying what you do." said Spaid.

Hundreds of movies, commercials and weddings later, she has now retired from showbiz.

"The 14 hour days on set got to be too much." shared Spaid.

Susan now teaches young, aspiring makeup artists her craft through one-on-one courses at Film Makeup Academy. She teaches only about 4 students at a time the tricks and tips that contributed to her success.

