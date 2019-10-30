Your Local Election Headquarters: November 16 ballots by Parish

The Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Nov. 16, 2019.

Early voting will be Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 P.M.

You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 P.M. (other than military and overseas voters).

See exactly what will be on your parish ballot below: