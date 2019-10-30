Veterans Day is Nov. 11 – List of local businesses rewarding veterans and active duty military
Did you know… November 11 is Veterans Day, and November is National Veterans and Military Families Month.
WGNO has put together a list of places who will be honoring veterans and active duty military.
From free food, to prizes, gifts, and experiences, veterans and active duty military will be extra celebrated over the next few weeks.
Check locations, dates, and times below, and we’ll be updating the list as more information comes in.
- L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge – Veterans Day complimentary lunch buffet in honor of military personnel, active duty and veterans on Friday, November 8 from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. The buffet will feature firecracker grilled salmon, hickory smoked jumbo chicken wings, a build-a-burger bar complete with all fixings and more! All military personnel, active and veteran may receive one complimentary lunch buffet at Bon Temps Buffet on the L’Auberge casino floor! Military I.D. is required to claim your complimentary buffet, and must be 21 years or older to enter casino.
- Shoney’s – Nothing says “Thank You” like an incredible breakfast, so Shoney’s will be thanking our nation’s veterans and troops with a free All You Care To Eat, freshly prepared breakfast bar on Veterans Day. The breakfast bar will feature freshly-prepared items, including scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites. The breakfast bar will be available for for military on Veterans Day, November 11, from open to 11 A.M.
- Villa Italian Kitchen – Throughout the day on Monday, November 11, Villa Italian Kitchen will honor the service of veterans and active duty military nationwide by treating service members to a free slice of Villa Italian Kitchen’s classic Neapolitan cheese pizza, featuring handmade dough made fresh daily, sauce made from fresh California tomatoes and 100% whole-milk mozzarella. Visitors must mention promotional offer and display valid proof of military service at time of purchase to redeem.
- AARP LA Veterans and Their Families Appreciation Day and Montford Point Marines Recognition Event – AARP is hosting an appreciation day for veterans and military families, at 10 A.M. on Friday, November 1. The event is free and will include a lunch, so an RSVP is mandatory. Guests should arrive at the Audubon Institute Nature Center and Planetarium, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd, New Orleans, 70127 by 9:45 A.M.
- 9th Annual Texas-size Thank You for Serving Our Country – Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy FREE lunch on Monday, November 11. For the ninth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of our armed forces. All veterans – including all active, retired, or former U.S. military – can choose one of 10 entrees from our special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
- Veterans Appreciation Event – November 9-11, three local TCC locations below will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Event. Each veteran who attends the event will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military. The following TCC locations are participating:
- Cut Off: 16258 W. Main St.
- LaPlace: 901 W. Airline Hwy., Ste. F
- Metairie: 2222 Clearview Pkwy., Ste. B