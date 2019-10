Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVONDALE, LA - After six months of resodding and resurfacing, TPC Louisiana is preparing to reopen.

Members of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, TPC Louisiana, Fore!Kids Foundation, and the Zurich Classic joined Kelly Gibson for a ceremonial tee off this afternoon.

The course will officially reopen on November 1.

Louisiana residents can book up to 10 days in advance, while non-residents can book up to 90 days in advance.