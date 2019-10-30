This is what the California fires look like from space

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan peered out the International Space Station window and was able to see the smoke from the multitude of fires burning across California.

It’s clear that California’s fire season is in full swing. A number of fires are burning across the state.

As the International Space Station orbited Earth, Morgan snapped photos of a fire just above the Bay Area.

“Thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them,” Morgan wrote on Facebook.

The photos appear to be of the Kincade Fire, which is 30% contained, and possibly another. The blaze began on October 23 and has since burned over 76,825 acres. Some 5,001 personnel are working to extinguish the fire; 592 fire engines and 27 helicopters are assisting.

The fire has burned 206 structures and is threatening 80,435 homes.