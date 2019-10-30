‘Teddy’ billboard honors Bridgewater’s contributions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A new billboard on the corner of North Rampart and Esplanade Avenue honors the contributions of New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was thrust into the spotlight this season after Drew Brees injured his thumb.

After a somewhat shaky start, Bridgewater found his groove, ultimately going 5-0 in his time as a starting quarterback.

With Brees back on the field, Bridgewater has returned to his backup status, but Saints fans will never forget his amazing contributions this season.