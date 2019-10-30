× Spring-like today but huge changes ahead

Warm southerly flow is bringing moisture and warmer temperatures into the area on Wednesday morning. We are going to be seeing showers and storms off and on through the day. It will be muggy and breezy with upper 70s to around 80 through the afternoon.

Expect a break from the rain this evening and early tonight as a cold front is moving into the area tomorrow morning. Thursday will be a day with high temperatures in the morning. The cold front will be moving through the area around commute time Thursday. You can see on the forecast model the big time temperatures drop behind the front. We could see a 20 degree difference across the area ahead of and behind the front.

After the front moves through its stays chilly through the day.

Trick or Treating is going to be chilly. Expect temperatures in the mid 50s with some wind. The good news is that the rain will be gone by this time.

Look for morning rain with the front and then drier weather by the afternoon. We could see some 30s in the area by Friday morning!