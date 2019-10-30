NOPD trying to solve string of scooter thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve multiple cases of scooter thefts. Detail are in this latest Wheel of Justice report.

The first case happened on September 22 in the 200 block of Saint Charles Avenue in the CBD. Police say the thief simply walked away from the scene while pushing the scooter.

The second case happened on October 21 in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street. In that case, police say the thief cut a lock that was securing a scooter and took off with it.

The third case happened two days later on October 23 in the 3800 block of Laurel Street. In that case, a man arrived on a scooter then walked away pushing his and another.

Police have surveillance footage in all three cases. They say that at least one of the suspects is responsible for multiple scooter thefts, but they're not directly linking any of the cases so far.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video button a the top of this page.

If you can help police solve any of the scooter theft cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.