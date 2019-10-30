NOFD responds to fire at newly renovated Sazerac House

Photo courtesy Sazerac Company

NEW ORLEANS – Around 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday, the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) responded to a report of fire at 101 Magazine Street.

The first-up Engine company arrived on the scene to find the Sazerac House, a five story commercial building with smoke coming from the rooftop. As a precautionary measure, a second alarm was immediately called.

The building was closed at the time of the incident.

All Second Alarm companies were returned to quarters.

The smoke came from a boiler casing burning on the roof.

There were no injuries and damages were only to the boilers’ casing.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying forty-four firefighters responded to this incident.

NOFD was dispatched at 5:27 P.M. They arrived on the scene at 5:30 P.M. and had the situation under control at 5:37 P.M.

