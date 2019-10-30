× Love It, Like It, Hate It | “Healthy” Ice Cream: Keto, Low Carb, and Protein Ice Cream

There’s a slew of new better-for-you ice cream options on shelves. But since stats can range from 150 calories to nearly 1400 calories per pint, so it pays to check the label closely. In today’s Get the Skinny with Molly, we’ve got her top picks and worst bets of the “healthier” brands on shelves.

Nutrition Facts per ½ cup serving

LOVE IT!

Halo Top Ice Cream

(for most) 60-90 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 13-16 grams carbs – 5-7 grams sugar – 5 grams protein

Ingredients include milk, cream, eggs, erythritol, prebiotic fiber, milk protein, organic cane sugar, stevia…

Enlightened ‘Light’ Ice Cream

(for most) 100 calories – 2 grams sat fat – 19 grams carbs – 5-7 grams sugar – 6 grams protein

Ingredients include milk, milk protein, erythritol, tapioca syrup, cane sugar, monkfruit, butter, coconut oil, eggs…

Trader Joe’s Light Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream

120 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 18 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 8 grams protein

Ingredients include nonfat milk, cream, milk protein concentrate, inulin, cane sugar, egg yolks, stevia, monkfruit

Rebel Ice Cream

(for most) 160 calories – 9 gram sat fat – 14 grams carbs – 0 sugar – 2 grams protein

Ingredients include cream, erythritol, butter, chicory root fiber, egg yolks, vegetable glycerin, milk protein isolate, monkfruit

LIKE IT!

Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Dessert

35-45 calories – 0 sat fat – 9 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar – 1 grams protein

Water, cane sugar, prebiotic fiber, faba bean protein concentrate, gums, sea salt, monk fruit

Mammoth Creameries Keto Frozen Custard

250 calories – 16 grams sat fat – 6 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar – 2 grams protein

Cream, grass-fed butter, xylitol, egg yolks

HATE IT!

Arctic Zero ‘Light’ Ice Cream

90 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 16 grams carbs – 11 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

– 2 grams protein Ingredients include skim milk, cane sugar, prebiotic fiber, cream, whey protein concentrate…

Cado Avocado Frozen Dessert

170 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 18 grams carbs – 12 grams sugar – <1 gram protein

Ingredients include avocado puree, avocado oil, organic cane sugar, organic tapioca starch, sea salt, organic guar gum, organic gum acacia

