× Justin Timberlake filming new movie, ‘Palmer’ in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS– Pop star Justin Timberlake will be filming a movie right here in New Orleans and on the North Shore called, “Palmer.”

This drama is the story of an ex-con returning home after his prison sentence. Timberlake will play the leading role. Filming is set to begin in New Orleans and the surrounding areas starting in early November.

Producers of “Palmer” are the same ones who made “Green Book,” which also filmed in Louisiana and went on to win “Best Picture” at this year’s Oscars.