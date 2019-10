× JPSO investigates Terrytown shooting

TERRYTOWN, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning shooting in Terrytown.

Around 5:00 a.m., Deputies were called to the 2000 block of Daniels Road where the found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital and Investigators say that his injures are life threatening.

We’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.