Hats, scarves, boots, gloves! Get them out of the closet! You’ll need them by tomorrow morning as a powerful COLD front slices through Louisiana and Mississippi bringing the coldest temperatures of the fall season so far. Frost potential by Friday morning in interior locations.

When you factor in the wind, many spots will feel 30-40 degrees COLDER from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning! Get ready to bundle up!

Thursday will start with scattered showers, windy conditions, and sharply dropping temperatures.

Wind chills in the 40-50s much of Thursday across South Louisiana, so make sure you bundle the kids up for Trick or Treating Thursday evening. The good news? Trick or Treating looks DRY! Most of the rain should end across Louisiana by 1PM.

Over the past 24 hours, forecast models have trended even colder with low temperatures Halloween night into Friday morning.

Away from Lake Pontchartrain on the Northshore and along the I-10 corridor, many spots will drop into the 34-39 degree range on Friday morning, which means frost will be possible. Make sure to cover up or bring inside any sensitive tropical plants.

For Metro New Orleans, low temperatures in the 39-45 degree range by Friday morning.

By Friday morning, wind chills in the lower 30s likely.

The weekend is looking fantastic with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s-50s, accompanied with lots of sunshine, a northerly breeze, and low humidity. NO RAIN! :)