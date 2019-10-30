× Get the Skinny: In the Kitchen with Swerve | Halloween Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups By Ben Mclauchlin of Swerve

We love peanut butter cups. Love-love-love them, like can’t-keep-them-in-the-house-for-Halloween-treats love them. So we flipped over these low-carb versions that truly taste like the real thing.

Halloween Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

By Ben Mclauchlin of Swerve

Makes 12 peanut butter cups

Ingredients:

Natural Orange Food Coloring:

6 peeled carrots

Peanut Butter Filling:

½ cup no-sugar-added creamy peanut butter

¼ cup cacao butter, melted

¼ cup Swerve Confectioners

1½ teaspoons sea salt

2 TBS of dried carrot. Optional- use natural red food coloring to try and get the same result.

For the Chocolate Coating:

¾ cup coconut oil, melted

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons Swerve Confectioners

Instructions:

Pre-Work- Creating Natural Orange Food Coloring

Slice peeled carrots- slice as thin as possible- onto a cookie sheet or two.

Use a food dehydrator or set your oven to 150 degrees Fahrenheit and place the slices inside oven.

Cook carrots slices until they are as dry as possible (without becoming burned); this could take 4-6 hours. I put them in the oven- and then watched Netflix, football or did some things around the house.

Once dried, place dried carrot slices in coffee grinder or mortar and pestle (this option may take longer)

Once carrots are ground into a fine powder, safely store in an airtight container for several months to a year.

In a muffin pan, place liners into 12 cups. Set aside.

Make the Peanut Butter Filling: Whisk together melted cacao butter and carrot and set aside- the longer carrots and oil are together the more orange colored filling will be. After about 15 minutes ( or longer), add peanut butter, Swerve, and sea salt to cacao/orange mixture until combined. If it seizes up, microwave for 10 seconds.

Prepare the Chocolate Coating: Whisk together melted coconut oil, cocoa powder, and Swerve in a medium bowl. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the chocolate mixture into each muffin liner. Freeze for 5 minutes or until mixture is no longer shiny on top.

Remove muffin pan from freezer and add 1 tablespoon of peanut butter mixture to the frozen chocolate coating. Return pan to freezer for 5-10 minutes.

After mixture has set, remove pan from freezer and add ½ tablespoon of the remaining chocolate mixture to each cup, covering the peanut butter layer. Freeze for 5-10 minutes until completely frozen. Store in fridge or freezer in an airtight container.

Per serving (1 peanut butter cup): 240 calories, 24 grams fat, 15 grams saturated fat (nearly all plant-based), 240 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein

GF, Low Carb, Vegan