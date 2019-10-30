Get the Skinny: In the Kitchen with Swerve | Halloween Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups By Ben Mclauchlin of Swerve
We love peanut butter cups. Love-love-love them, like can’t-keep-them-in-the-house-for-Halloween-treats love them. So we flipped over these low-carb versions that truly taste like the real thing.
Makes 12 peanut butter cups
Ingredients:
Natural Orange Food Coloring:
- 6 peeled carrots
Peanut Butter Filling:
- ½ cup no-sugar-added creamy peanut butter
- ¼ cup cacao butter, melted
- ¼ cup Swerve Confectioners
- 1½ teaspoons sea salt
- 2 TBS of dried carrot. Optional- use natural red food coloring to try and get the same result.
For the Chocolate Coating:
- ¾ cup coconut oil, melted
- ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons Swerve Confectioners
Instructions:
Pre-Work- Creating Natural Orange Food Coloring
- Slice peeled carrots- slice as thin as possible- onto a cookie sheet or two.
- Use a food dehydrator or set your oven to 150 degrees Fahrenheit and place the slices inside oven.
- Cook carrots slices until they are as dry as possible (without becoming burned); this could take 4-6 hours. I put them in the oven- and then watched Netflix, football or did some things around the house.
- Once dried, place dried carrot slices in coffee grinder or mortar and pestle (this option may take longer)
- Once carrots are ground into a fine powder, safely store in an airtight container for several months to a year.
In a muffin pan, place liners into 12 cups. Set aside.
Make the Peanut Butter Filling: Whisk together melted cacao butter and carrot and set aside- the longer carrots and oil are together the more orange colored filling will be. After about 15 minutes ( or longer), add peanut butter, Swerve, and sea salt to cacao/orange mixture until combined. If it seizes up, microwave for 10 seconds.
Prepare the Chocolate Coating: Whisk together melted coconut oil, cocoa powder, and Swerve in a medium bowl. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the chocolate mixture into each muffin liner. Freeze for 5 minutes or until mixture is no longer shiny on top.
Remove muffin pan from freezer and add 1 tablespoon of peanut butter mixture to the frozen chocolate coating. Return pan to freezer for 5-10 minutes.
After mixture has set, remove pan from freezer and add ½ tablespoon of the remaining chocolate mixture to each cup, covering the peanut butter layer. Freeze for 5-10 minutes until completely frozen. Store in fridge or freezer in an airtight container.
Per serving (1 peanut butter cup): 240 calories, 24 grams fat, 15 grams saturated fat (nearly all plant-based), 240 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein
GF, Low Carb, Vegan