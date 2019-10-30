Are your taste buds ready? The Bloody Mary Festival is this weekend!

NEW ORLEANS – The largest event of its kind, The Bloody Mary Festival brings together the most innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by its team of Bloody Mary aficionados and made by local bars and restaurants.

New Orleans was chosen as one of 10 cities nationwide to host The Bloody Mary Festival in 2019.

The festival was recently nominated as the Top 10 Specialty Food Festival by USA Today.

The Bloody Mary Festival – New Orleans will take place at The Howlin’ Wolf on Saturday, November 2nd and Sunday, November 3rd.

The Bloody Mary Festival consists of two sessions on each day from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. and 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Tickets to the festival include participating Bloody Marys, live music, tastes of local products, temporary tattoos, photo ops and one vote for The People’s Choice Award.

Tickets are $35.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste them all before voting for their favorite via the “People’s Choice Award.”

A panel of industry judges will also select the “Best Bloody Mary in New Orleans.”

All Bloody Marys will be mixed with Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The Bloody Mary Festival participants include a wide range of Bloody Mary mixes and are listed below. More participants will be named in the coming weeks.

Oceana Grill

The Maison

Meril

Wakin’ Bakin’

Roosevelt Hotel Bar

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon

Ruby Slipper Café

The Country Club

Ol’ Saint Bar / Geaux Creole

Café Navarre

Demitri’s Gourmet Mixes

The Bloody Buddy

MiddleBar

Slap Ya Mama Cajun Products

Cajun Legacy Bloody Mary Blend

In addition to Bloody Marys, the festival includes companies sampling food, beverages and more. Participating companies include:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Cypress Grove Cheese

Congregation Coffee

Pickled NOLA

Aunt Sally’s Pralines

Big Easy Bucha

The Sassy Chef

Elmer’s CheeWees

Cousin’s Products

For more information on The Bloody Mary Festival – New Orleans, and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.