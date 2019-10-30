Aerial video shows California fires nearing homes…

Posted 12:22 PM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, October 30, 2019

Video from our sister station KTLA, in Los Angeles, shows the California fires rapidly approaching neighborhoods and homes.

A massive fire exploded near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley early Wednesday, threatening thousands of homes and forcing evacuations of residents and animals.

The blaze, dubbed the Easy Fire, erupted around 6:15 a.m. in the hills along Tierra Rejada Road, just north of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

As of 10 a.m. it has burned about 1,300 acres and was threatening 6,500 homes, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

