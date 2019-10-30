Additional date added for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ at the Mahalia Jackson Theater

NEW ORLEANS – Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans and “Dear Evan Hansen” announced the addition of a special Thursday matinee performance, at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The new show will be on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 2 P.M.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, “Dear Evan Hansen” is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Ticket buyers who were otherwise displaced by the change of venue for “Dear Evan Hansen” will be given exclusive priority access to seats to the additional performance.

Following this exclusive window, all remaining seats for the Thursday matinee performance will go on sale on Friday, November 1 at 10 A.M. online, at all Ticketmaster outlets, and at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office (1419 Basin St. New Orleans, LA 70116).

“Dear Evan Hansen” will play at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans from Nov. 5-10, 2019. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – Wednesday: 7:30 P.M.

Thursday: 2 P.M. and 7:30 P.M.

Friday: 8 P.M.

Saturday: 2 P.M.. and 8 P.M.

Sunday: 1 P.M. and 6:30 P.M.

“Dear Evan Hansen” has worked closely with Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans to ensure as many members of the community as possible have the opportunity to see the show during its tour stop in New Orleans.

In addition to the adding a Thursday matinee performance, the company will offer a special cast Q&A talkback for audience members following the added performance.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared “One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post’s Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green, who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it “more and more ingenious with each viewing. It is more hopeful than ever.”

The Broadway production recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with a special donation to the Smithsonian, where the show’s iconic blue polo and arm cast will now be part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. A record-breaking US national tour launched in September 2018 and is currently playing across North America, and a limited engagement recently ended at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre, where it ran through July 21, 2019. The show’s second international production will open in the West End on November 19, 2019 at London’s Noel Coward Theatre.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 – the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 – and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.