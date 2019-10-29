Test Kitchen Taylor: Dirty Q-Tip Snacks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor loves a gross looking Halloween treat, and this one is disgusting! Thanks to Joni in Uptown -- it's dirty q-tip snacks!

Dirty Q-Tip Snacks

Thin pretzel sticks

Vanilla almond bark

Marshmallows

Dipping Caramel

Melt almond bark according to package.

Coat pretzel sticks in almond bark and cool.

Dab a little more melted almond bark on each end, and stick a marshmallow on each end.

Dip the marshmallow ends in some caramel for the wax.

