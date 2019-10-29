Test Kitchen Taylor: Dirty Q-Tip Snacks!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor loves a gross looking Halloween treat, and this one is disgusting! Thanks to Joni in Uptown -- it's dirty q-tip snacks!

Dirty Q-Tip Snacks
Thin pretzel sticks
Vanilla almond bark
Marshmallows
Dipping Caramel

Melt almond bark according to package.
Coat pretzel sticks in almond bark and cool.
Dab a little more melted almond bark on each end, and stick a marshmallow on each end.
Dip the marshmallow ends in some caramel for the wax.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

