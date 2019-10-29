Tashonty Toney will serve 90 years for the drunk driving crash that killed two people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – The man responsible for killing 27-year-old Sharee Walls and 31-year-old David Hynes in a drunk driving accident, will serve the maximum sentence for his crime.

To avoid going to trial, Tashonty Toney pleaded guilty to plowing into a string of people leaving the Endymion parade earlier this year, and was sentenced to 90 years hard labor.

Toney was driving drunk when his black 2018 Camaro “tore a five-block path of destruction before crashing on a neutral ground” on March 2, 2019, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro had this to say about the sentencing: