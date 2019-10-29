Sponsor, donate, volunteer: National Wreaths Across America Day

On Saturday, Dec. 14, volunteers can get involved at any of the 1,600+ participating locations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and national cemeteries on foreign soil.

Join over 2 million volunteers nationwide in placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones.

Invite your family and friends to an experience you will never forget, as you take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to honor our service men and women and their families.

What does it mean to sponsor a wreath? It means you’ll honor an American hero at one of the nationwide locations this year, on Wreaths Across America Day.

It’s a day that’s been set aside to lay wreaths at the places where we remember, honor and teach about our veterans: cemeteries, monuments, parks… Anywhere we can pay tribute to their sacrifices.

Sponsorships ensure that a wreath is hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow here in Columbia Falls, Maine. It will then be sent to one of the participating locations, where a volunteer will place it on the marker of a fallen hero. That volunteer will then “say their name” to ensure that the legacy of duty, service and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten.

A complete list of participating locations can be found here.

In 2018, nearly 1.8 million veterans’ wreaths placed at 1,640 participating locations. More than two million volunteers attended nationwide, with 61,000 volunteers participating at Arlington National Cemetery. And the mission was expanded overseas, with the placement of 9,387 veterans’ wreaths at Normandy-American Cemetery in France.

There are four ways to get involved: