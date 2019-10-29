× Rain coming back

Rain will be moving back in through the day Tuesday as a tropical wave moves through the Gulf of Mexico. High pressure off the east coast will push moisture north through the central Gulf coast. This will bring showers and a few storms into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As southerly flow increases overnight there may be some minor coastal flooding during the high tide cycle. This should not be a major issue.

Look for a mostly cloudy day Tuesday with the low 70s. Warmer and muggier conditions move in on Wednesday with highs around 80.

Another round of rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong front pushes in.