NOPD Officer shoots suspect in 9th Ward Burglary

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Fifth District.

Investigators say that the shooting happened when officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Desolonde Street around 5:30 Monday evening.

According to the NOPD, Officers arrived at a home and confronted three people exiting the residence, which they were allegedly burglarizing.

That’s when they say a gunfight broke out.

During the shootout, one of the suspects was shot.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second suspect was arrested.

A third suspect is still at large,

He was last seen wearing a ski mask and black hooded sweatshirt.

An officer was also taken to the hospital with a hand injury.

Anyone with information on this incident and the identity and whereabouts of the third suspect should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111