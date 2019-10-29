× NOLA Flavor with Porch & Patio

Porch & Patio

“Located in historic Rivertown and surrounded by crepe myrtles and banana plant groves, Porch & Patio features a delicious dining menu, featuring our award-winning debris fries! Cozy up to the eye-catching cypress backed bar to enjoy a selection of over 30 craft beers, wines on tap and spirits. Whether you’re looking for indoor comforts, porch lounging or patio sitting, you can find it all. Food and drink specials, live local music and special events add the finishing touch to an amazing drink and dining experience.

Neighbors with the shops and attractions of Rivertown’s historic district, the Mississippi River and the train tracks that gave the building it’s first job as a railroad depot, Porch & Patio joined the neighborhood after a meticulous renovation to blend the history of the building with its new venture as Kenner’s only upscale beer and wine garden!” – theporchandpatio.com

Address: 512 Williams Boulevard Kenner, LA 70062

Phone Number: 504-282-9113

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 11:00am – 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00pm Sunday & Monday: Closed

Menus: Lunch & Dinner Menus Cocktails & Wine Menus

Specials: Steak Night: Tuesday & Thursday starting at 5:00pm Happy Hour: Tuesday – Saturday from 4:00pm – 6:00pm Flight Night: Wednesdays at 5:00pm

Fall Concert Series Every Wednesday til December 18, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm October 30: The Topcats November 6: Lost in the Sixties November 13: Contraflow November 20: Tin Star December 4: The Band Epic December 11: Nashville South December 18: Dr. Rock



