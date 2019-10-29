LSU is #1 college football team in the USA: look who’s in charge of the team’s helmets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La - The Associated Press Top 25 voters have a voice.

Here's what the AP folks say.

LSU is the #1 college football team in America!

Coach Ed Orgeron’s squad made the jump after a 23-20 win over SEC West rival Auburn.

To get ahead in college football, LSU's head of helmets becomes the quarterback in the corner office.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill asks, "do you have in mind the size and shape of every player's head that fits into one of these things?"

The man behind the helmets says, "we gotta know the shapes of their heads so we can understand the different models to do everything we can to protect them."

In a room about the size of a kid's bedroom, Louis Bourgeois is big kid on campus.

After touchdowns and tackles.

After every LSU football game, Louis Bourgeois gives hundreds of helmets a customized tune-up.

Wild Bill asks, again, "is the football helmet function or fashion?

Louis Bourgeois says, "the helmet is part of the uniform, we dress the guys from head to toe to protect the brand."

"Look good, play good," that's the gospel according to Louis Bourgeois.

A football helmet is the icing on the cake. It's the hard hat that could save somebody's life. It's the crown worn by every member of the Tiger team.

Wild Bill wonders, "does a player's hairstyle affect what you do?"

Louis says, "plays a huge factor, any time guy has a ton of hair and cuts it off affects the fit on the inside."

Going into the next game, nobody's a bigger fan than this guy.

He's all in.

His hands.

His head.

And because Louis Bourgeois went to LSU, his heart.