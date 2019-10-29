Local author promotes reading for kids with free snoballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Each week we like to shine a light on those making a difference right here in Louisiana with our segment called, "Three Cheers For..."

This week our "Three Cheers For" goes to children's book author, Alex McConduit.

Last week Alex teamed up with Snola Snoballs to bring a snoball party to the students at Kenner Discovery Elementary School. This snoball party was inspired by his book, "Snoballs For All."

McConduit deserves our "Three Cheers For" because over the summer he along with Snola hosted readings and book signings from local authors and invited kids to join in on the fun. He said he does this because he wants to bring joy to the ids and inspire them to become readers for life.

McConduit also hosted a "Magic Snoball Giveaway" in which one lucky kid won a year of free snoballs and a $50 gift certificated to the Community Book Center.

For more information about "Snoballs For All," click HERE.

If you know of someone deserving of our "Three Cheers For," send us an e-mail to twist@wgno.com and we will feature them on our show.