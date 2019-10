Up tempo teams throughout college football, see it often.

That is, defensive players going to the ground to slow the pace of play.

Tuesday, at Tulane’s weekly press conference, quarterback Justin McMillan and head coach Willie Fritz were asked about numerous times when Navy defensive players were on the ground with injuries, especially in the second half of a 41-38 Navy win over the Green Wave.

Tulane scored 24 second half points, only to lose on a field goal on the last play of regulation.