Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risk Tonight-Tomorrow

Heads up! Localized flash flooding potential through the overnight into tomorrow across Southeast Louisiana into South Mississippi. Latest forecast model guidance indicated 1-2 inches of rainfall likely, with localized higher amounts possible.

Several high-resolution forecast models indicating hot spots of 3-5 inches possible. With soils still saturated from Tropical Storm Olga, localized flash flooding will be a concern.



Tomorrow should NOT be a complete washout, but expect to dodge hit/miss localized heavy downpours throughout the day.

In addition, one or two strong to severe thunderstorms possible in southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi. A Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Primary concern will be gusty winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado.

Worth parking your car in a higher spot overnight to avoid concern in New Orleans Metro.