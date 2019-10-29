Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risk Tonight-Tomorrow

Posted 4:59 PM, October 29, 2019, by

Heads up! Localized flash flooding potential through the overnight into tomorrow across Southeast Louisiana into South Mississippi. Latest forecast model guidance indicated 1-2 inches of rainfall likely, with localized higher amounts possible.

Several high-resolution forecast models indicating hot spots of 3-5 inches possible. With soils still saturated from Tropical Storm Olga, localized flash flooding will be a concern.

Tomorrow should NOT be a complete washout, but expect to dodge hit/miss localized heavy downpours throughout the day.

In addition, one or two strong to severe thunderstorms possible in southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi. A Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Primary concern will be gusty winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado.

Worth parking your car in a higher spot overnight to avoid concern in New Orleans Metro.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.