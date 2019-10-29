GUMBO WARNING — Issued by Meteorologist Scot Pilié for ALL of Louisiana Thursday-Monday! Get ya roux extra dark, an extra few links of sausage, and a big pot ready! The coldest temperatures of fall so far are on the way!

A strong cold front will arrive Thursday morning…dropping temperatures from near 70 on Thursday morning to the upper 30s to the lower 40s by Friday morning! Wind chills will be near freezing on Friday morning.

High temperatures on Friday will only climb into the upper 50s!

