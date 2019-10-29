Cool Fruit Sensations!

NEW ORLEANS– What started out as a simple but tasty glass of lemonade before Hurricane Katrina, has evolved into a variety of cool fruity drinks aptly named Cool Fruit Sensations!  Hard to believe that combining water, ice, assorted fresh fruit and sweetener (optional) would result in a refreshing treat that is not only healthy but delicious.

You may have seen these fruity beverages served at area festivals or special events , but Twist host LBJ brought owner Don Harding to the  Twist bar to show how they are made and what they are made of.  The result is nothing short of Cool Fruit Sensations!

