COLD Halloween on the way! First frost possible by Friday morning.

Heads up! Warm & humid Wednesday on the way. Expect to dodge scattered hit/miss showers & thunderstorms. We will climb near 80 degrees on Wednesday…but the warmth will be short lived. WINTER-like cold front will arrive early Thursday morning!

Overcast skies & scattered showers expected on Halloween morning with temperatures dropping quickly behind the front arriving between 5AM-8AM. Behind the cold front, many spots will see a temperature drop of 25 to 30 degrees within the span of just a few hours…brrr! Many areas will stay in the low-mid 50s much of Thursday afternoon for Halloween.

Trick or Treating is looking predominantly dry after 6PM on Thursday, but it will be COLD! Wind chills in the mid 40s to the low 50s. So make sure your costume is winter ready!

Wind chills will be near freezing on Friday morning across south Louisiana, with actual low temperatures in the upper 30s on the Northshore and upper 30s to lower 40s south of Lake Pontchartrain.

With low temperatures on the Northshore in the mid-upper 30s on Friday morning, the first frost of the season is possible. Protect the sensitive tropical plants!

High temperatures on Friday will only climb into the upper 50s under lots of sunshine!

The chilly, but beautiful fall weather will stick around through the weekend! Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s-low 50s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.