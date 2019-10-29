City to give update on recovery of bodies at Hard Rock collapse site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell and emergency response officials with the City of New Orleans will give an update on the recovery of the bodies of victims at the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site.

Jose Ponce Arreola, Anthony Magrette, and Quinnyon J. Wimberly were all killed when the building collapsed on October 12.

The bodies of the victims have remained on the site, even as two massive cranes were demolished in a controlled explosion more than a week after the initial collapse.

