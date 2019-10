Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Abita Fall Fest is Saturday (Nov. 2) at the Abita Springs Trailhead.

The festival is a combination of great music, food, and fun in a way that can only happen in Abita Springs.

Bluegrass artists Chris Talley and the Three Rivers Cooperative are performing on one of the festival's two stages. They came to the Twist Stage to give us a preview of their show. They perform from 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on the Trail Stage.