Stealthy – not – burglar targets Gentilly business

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a suspect who bumbled his way through a burglary in Gentilly. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the burglary happened at about 6:30 in the morning on Saturday, October 19. The business is in the 2600 block of Jasmine Street, and security cameras recorded much of what happened.

Not only did the burglar struggle to use a crowbar to get past the door, he also had to turn on the lights when his flashlight stopped working. According to police, the man stole several bottles of alcohol.

It's not the first time that burglars have targeted the business. Almost exactly two years ago, we showed you another Wheel of Justice case in which the suspects managed to steal a TV and $50.

If you have information that could lead police to the people responsible for this latest crime, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.