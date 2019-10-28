Rapper Post Malone partied on Bourbon Street for Voodoo Fest weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Rapper Post Malone partied on Bourbon Street on Saturday night.

As you know he was in New Orleans for his Voodoo Fest performance, which was on Sunday night.

He partied at Bourbon Street Drinkery for four hours the night before, and even jammed out with the band.

Staff there said he performed "Free Bird" with the house band and even emptied out his wallet for the band. What was Post's drink of choice? Bartenders served him Bud Light.

Bourbon Street Drinkery said he was a lot of fun, and excellent to everyone including fans, who of course wanted to take pictures with the star!

