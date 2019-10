BATON ROUGE – It was a close game, but LSU quarterback Joe Burrow helped power his team past the Auburn Tigers.

Burrow ran seven yards for a touchdown on a fourth quarter quarterback draw, and second ranked LSU held off 9th ranked Auburn, 23-20 Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Auburn’s last win at Tiger Stadium was 1999.

With that win, LSU advanced to the top spot in the AP poll.

Here are some of the best moments from the game: