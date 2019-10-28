Photos: ‘Breesus’ returns as the Saints top the Cardinals

Posted 9:14 AM, October 28, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 27: A sign is seen during a NFL game during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees returned to top form to lead the New Orleans Saints to a decisive victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Brees showed no signs of any lingering issues with his thumb, throwing for 373 yards on a 34-43 passing effort and a trio of touchdowns.

No surprise that his main target was Michael Thomas, who finished with 112 yards on 11 catches.

The Saints (7-1) now get to rest up on a bye week before hosting the Falcons for a noon kick-off on Sunday, November 10.

Here are some of the best moments from the game:

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.