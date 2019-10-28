Photos: ‘Breesus’ returns as the Saints top the Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees returned to top form to lead the New Orleans Saints to a decisive victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Brees showed no signs of any lingering issues with his thumb, throwing for 373 yards on a 34-43 passing effort and a trio of touchdowns.

No surprise that his main target was Michael Thomas, who finished with 112 yards on 11 catches.

The Saints (7-1) now get to rest up on a bye week before hosting the Falcons for a noon kick-off on Sunday, November 10.

Here are some of the best moments from the game: