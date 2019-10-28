× No Jrue, No D: Pelicans still winless after getting thumped by Warriors

The Pelicans had some notable absences in Monday night’s 134-123 loss to previously winless Golden State.

They include Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday .. and yes, defense and rebounding.

Golden State shot 49 percent from the field, and out-rebounded New Orleans 61-41.

Draymond Green had a monster game for Golden State: 36 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. Only a 44 point fourth quarter by New Orleans made the game closer than it truly was.

Brandon Ingram had 27 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans also got 19 points from rookie center Jaxson Hayes.

The Pelicans, 0-4, host Denver Halloween night.