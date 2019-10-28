NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 28: Jahlil Okafor #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball around Willie Cauley-Stein #2 of the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on October 28, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
No Jrue, No D: Pelicans still winless after getting thumped by Warriors
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 28: Jahlil Okafor #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball around Willie Cauley-Stein #2 of the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on October 28, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
The Pelicans had some notable absences in Monday night’s 134-123 loss to previously winless Golden State.
They include Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday .. and yes, defense and rebounding.
Golden State shot 49 percent from the field, and out-rebounded New Orleans 61-41.
Draymond Green had a monster game for Golden State: 36 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. Only a 44 point fourth quarter by New Orleans made the game closer than it truly was.
Brandon Ingram had 27 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans also got 19 points from rookie center Jaxson Hayes.