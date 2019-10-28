LeBron James and family forced from home by California wildfire

SONOMA COUNTY, California - LeBron James and his family have been forced out of their home.
He's one of thousands who've been forced to evacuate due to California's wildfires.
He tweeted about the situation Monday morning.
A massive blaze has forced nearly 200,000 people out of their homes.
The fire's flames were fanned by what Gov. Gavin Newsom called a "historic" wind event, adding "fire weather conditions are unprecedented due to the scale, scope, wind speed and dry fuel conditions."
The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has so far scorched more than 54,000 acres and destroyed nearly 100 structures.