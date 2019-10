METAIRIE –¬†Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to reports of shots fired in Metairie this morning.

Initial reports indicate that an ICE agent was involved in a shooting in the 2200 block of Giuffrias Street just before 8 a.m.

There have been no reports of injuries so far, and no further details of the officer involved shooting have been released.

29.994599 -90.175344