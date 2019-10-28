Entertainer Chris Owens throws spooky & sexy Halloween party

Posted 9:51 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, October 28, 2019
NEW ORLEANS-- Entertainer Chris Owens threw a fabulous Halloween party at her French Quarter home on Sunday night.

The party was filled with Owen's friends who are a "who's who" of New Orleans!  The party was decorated in a spooky and stylish fashion!  After a difficult year, she said she knew she wanted to do something to celebrate life.  Chris dressed as a "sexy skeleton" for her party.  She said she really likes the lace shoes that she's wearing.  They were a gift from her niece.

"My house is packed with beautiful people, all friends of mine that I've known through the years.  Everyone is having a grand time.  This has been a very hard year for me.  I lost my sister in January, and then in April I lost the love of my life, Mark.  I want to enjoy life because that is what he would've wanted for me,"  Owens said.

Owens long-time boyfriend, Mark Davison passed away in April, just a week before her annual Easter parade.

 

