Entertainer Chris Owens throws spooky & sexy Halloween party

NEW ORLEANS-- Entertainer Chris Owens threw a fabulous Halloween party at her French Quarter home on Sunday night.

The party was filled with Owen's friends who are a "who's who" of New Orleans! The party was decorated in a spooky and stylish fashion! After a difficult year, she said she knew she wanted to do something to celebrate life. Chris dressed as a "sexy skeleton" for her party. She said she really likes the lace shoes that she's wearing. They were a gift from her niece.

"My house is packed with beautiful people, all friends of mine that I've known through the years. Everyone is having a grand time. This has been a very hard year for me. I lost my sister in January, and then in April I lost the love of my life, Mark. I want to enjoy life because that is what he would've wanted for me," Owens said.

Owens long-time boyfriend, Mark Davison passed away in April, just a week before her annual Easter parade.