× Beautiful weather to start the week but it doesn’t last

After a rough weekend of stormy weather and power outages a nice a fall day is on the way for this afternoon. Temperatures start cool with the low to mid 50s but then quickly warm to around 70 by lunchtime.

After that look for highs to top out around 73-75 through the afternoon. Beautiful fall weather for the day. Plenty of sun through the afternoon as well.

Enjoy Monday though as rain comes back by Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will move in ahead of a tropical wave. Rain will increase Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a very strong cold front.