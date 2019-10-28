Algiers couple indicted for death of toddler

NEW ORLEANS – A couple from Algiers faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of killing a toddler.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office secured an indictment charging 27-year-old Tyrell Reddix and 24-year-old Shawnise Sherman with second degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile for the death of Sherman’s 21-month-old daughter.

The charges were brought after the Orleans Parish coroner’s office determined that the girl, Brooke Sherman, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital on May 8, 2019, after NOPD officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Newton Street because the child was unresponsive.

Reddix and Shawnise Sherman were arrested and booked into the Orleans Justice Center on October 24 after a grand jury handed up an indictment, according to the DA’s office.

Bond for each has been set at $1 million.