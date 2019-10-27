Sunday pictures from Voodoo Fest

Posted 11:46 PM, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:53PM, October 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The much anticipated final day of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience was wet, and muddy, and long, but oh so wonderful.

The sloppy, slippery, muddy event made for some great pictures, and memories.

Post Malone closed out the night with a sensational performance, watched by thousands.

In total, more than 30 artists performed across five stages, including Post Malone, Sheck Wes, Maggie Lindemann, Hippo Campus, Temples, Tristan Dufrene, Duncan Fellows, Danileigh, Ashe, Bring Me The Horizon, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Rezz, PHANTOMS, Opiuo, Willaris. K, Big Wild, K?D, Mobley, Missio, Pet Fangs, DJ Raj Smoove, and Music Forward Showcase: Caitlyn Harris.

Photo Gallery

