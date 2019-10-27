Saturday pictures from Voodoo Fest

NEW ORLEANS – Day two of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience has come to a close, but it was a great day!

Although there was no falling rain, the torrential downpour overnight left the festival grounds a muddy mess.

Festival goers donned raincoats and ponchos over their usual festival garb.

Overall, it was a fabulous day. Nearly 30 artists performed across five stages, including Beck, The National, YOUNG THE GIANT, BASSNECTAR, The Glitch Mob, Seratones, SHAED, Clairo, BRUTUS, Mattiel, Elohim, Denzel Curry, ZHU, Sun Seeker, DJ Raj Smoove, Royal Teeth, Nikki’s Wives, Music Forward Showcase: Jake Exavier, Flamingosis, WHIPPED CREAM, PAZ, Medasin, Jai Wolf, ilo ilo, Carmine P. Filthy, Japanese Breakfast, Pink Sweat$, and Hello Yello.