× Saints win in Brees’ return

New Orleans — The return of Drew Brees went about as well as the Saints could have hoped, behind 510 total yards of offense in their 31-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Brees showed no signs of any lingering issues with his thumb, throwing for 373 yards on a 34-43 passing effort and a trio of touchdowns. No surprise that his main target was Michael Thomas, who finished with 112 yards on 11 catches. Thomas was targeted 11 times and caught every single pass that came his way. This is the 4th game this season Thomas has more than 100 yards receiving. Taysom Hill was the Saints’ second-leading receiver in the game, catching all three of the passes thrown to him for a total of 63 yards and a touchdown.

Latavius Murray had himself a game, still carrying the load for an injured Alvin Kamara, who was out for the second-straight game. Murray had 157 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals took an early lead on a field goal on their first drive of the game, but the Saints responded with a field goal of their own on their ensuing possession to tie the game at 3. From there, the Saints took the lead in the second quarter on Murray’s first touchdown of the game and they never trailed again.

The Saints (7-1) now get to rest-up on a bye week before hosting the Falcons for a noon kick-off on Sunday, November 10.